Archer man arrested on DUI charges after causing damage to vehicles and fleeing the scene

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An archer man is in jail after officers say he hit multiple cars and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Reports from the Gainesville police department said that on Saturday, 29-year old Daniel Stephens ran into multiple cars while driving on Northeast 23rd Street.

He then hit another vehicle and two parked cars at a dealership on North Main Street.

Stephens attempted to flee the scene but was tracked by a K9 unit and taken into custody.

He is being charged with four counts of DUI with damage to a person or property.

