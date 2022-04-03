Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested the ex-boyfriend of missing mother Cassie Carli in Tennessee over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marcus Spanevelo.

Authorities said Spanevelo was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, he is being held on charges that include tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

Arrest of Marcus Spanevelo Marcus Spanevelo is currently in custody. He was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of...

Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Officials said Spanevelo was arrested based on a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office major crimes warrant, which a judge signed.

Previously, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Spanevelo was the last person to see Carli on March 27 before she went missing. Police said Carli was at a restaurant to meet Spanevelo, the father of their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, to do a child exchange.

Spanevelo was then located in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday with Saylor. Investigators interviewed him and said they planned to speak to him further. Saylor was taken into the custody of Alabama Protective Services, Johnson said.

Currently, the case remains an active investigation, and the sheriff’s office said it is cautious about the information released due to the sensitivity of the case.

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

The search efforts for Carli are ongoing, with the FBI assisting, and Saylor remains safe, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark,...
Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo could score big at Grammys
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges