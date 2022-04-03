Family and friends held a candlelight vigil mourning the loss of Jacorie McCullough

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends lit candles and shared memories mourning the loss of Jacorie McCullough who was shot and killed at the Seven Days Food Store on March 25.

“It’s saddening to see young lives continue to get taken out prematurely. Life’s fulfillment hasn’t even gotten there and we’re here again mourning the loss of another young man,” said a friend of the family Derek Ponder.

Six candles were labeled with each letter of his nickname “Cheese” and each was lit as friends described the kind of person he was.

“He was caring and he was extravagant these are wonderful attributes. They call him Cheese I can imagine that probably had to do with his smile, his character, and his personality,” said Ponder.

Ponder added that Ocala always comes together to help one of their own, but there’s still work to be done.

“They knew him in different ways the same as these other young men that were going to be locked away. Our young men have to really wake up and understand that the decision’s that they’re making are lifelong decisions no matter if you’re 14, 13, or 12.”

Three teens were arrested for his murder.

Although his friends and family are mourning his loss they said he will never be forgotten.

