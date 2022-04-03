Former Gators turn out for inaugural Leonard George & Willie Jackson Sr. Endowment Golf Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 54 years ago, Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. made history by becoming Florida’s first black scholarship football players, and now, they’re having a scholarship named in their honor.

A number of former Florida Gators players and coaches, including Chris Doering and Doug Dickie, turned out for the inaugural Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. Endowment Golf Tournament on an overcast, gloomy looking morning at Mark Bostic Golf Course.

Despite the weather, a lot of familiar faces to the Gators football program showed up to support George and Jackson Sr. The generous contributions of more than 200 donors, raised thousands of dollars that will fund a scholarship named after the pair.

George signed his letter of intent to play for Florida on December 17, 1968, and a few days later, Jackson Sr. signed his as well.

Not only did George make history on that December day in 1968 by ushering in a new era of racial equality at the university, but he was also the first black football player in the football program’s history to score a touchdown. He crossed the plane against Alabama from a yard out on Sept. 26, 1970. George later switch positions to defensive back, where he started as a junior and senior.

As for Jackson Sr., he was the first black player to appear in a game in a Florida uniform, when he suited up for the Gators 1970 season opener against Duke. He went on to catch 75 passes, amassing more than 1,00 yards and hauling in eight touchdowns in his career.

Both men were extremely touched to see all who came out to support the event and give their time, energy, and support.

“This shows that for people, we want to be able to give back,” said Leonard George. “So that, when we’re long gone we’ll be able to say, well, look, we were responsible in our name for making someone be able to have the same experience that we had.”

The idea for the duo to have a scholarship named after them came to light in the fall of 2020 by Wayne Fields, Jimmy Dubose, Melvin Flournoy, and John Williams.

Fields credits the pair for being trailblazers for the African-American community.

“They were the Jackie Robinson’s of our time period,” said Endowment organizer Wayne Fields. “They started this all off for African-Americans to attend the University of Florida. So we wanted to make sure that not only we bring attention to it, but we get some of these young guys, who really were not aware, and this golf tournament has been about that.”

The 2022 season will be the first the Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. Scholarship will be given out.

