Gators gymnastics qualifies for NCAA Championships with record setting-performance

AUBURN, Al. (WCJB) - On the final night of the Auburn Regionals, where the lights shined brightest and the pressure to advance to the NCAA Championships was down-right exhausting, Trinity Thomas and the Florida gymnastics team blocked out all the noise to put on a performance for the ages.

Behind a trio of perfect 10s, including a pair from Thomas, the Gators recorded a 198.775 - their highest team total in program history - to qualify for the National Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, April 14-16.

Since the Regional Finals were held in Auburn, Alabama, the orange and blue had to begin the evening on the floor - the team’s best event - normally, the last apparatus Florida competes in during their home meets. Regardless, right out of the gate, the Gators set the tone of the competition.

The trio of Nya Reed, Alyssa Baumann, and Megan Skaggs each registered a 9.900, but after Leanne Wong recorded a 9.950, it was time for Thomas to take center stage. The senior from York, Pennsylvania blew the crowd and the judges a way with her routine. Once Thomas had finished and the judges had made her decision, it was revealed she’d recorded the first 10 of the night.

With Thomas’ perfecto added to the orange and blue’s team score, it gave them a total of 49. 650, which was good enough to give them the outright lead - something they would never relinquish.

In the second rotation, the Gators were on the vault, and it went even better than the floor.

Thomas followed up her perfect score on the floor with another 10 on the vault. It was the second meet in a row she recorded a pair of 10s.

The pandemonium hit an even higher level of excitement when teammate Leanne Wong also posted a perfect 10 on the apparatus. Nya Reed nearly made it a trio of perfect scores on vault when the judges rewarded her attempt with a 9.950. Florida recorded a team score of 49.700 on vault to give them commanding score of 99.35.

Heading into the third rotation, the question seemed to be - could the orange and blue continue recording such impressive scores or would they stumble down the stretch - the latter never came in to play.

Florida stayed locked in during their turn on the uneven parallel bars. While there wouldn’t be a perfect score recorded by the unit, for the second consecutive apparatus, it was Wong who posted a top score - this time it was 9.975. Thomas and Skaggs chipped in with a pair of 9.950, as Jenny Rowlands squad earned a team score of 49.675.

Entering the final event of the Region Finals, all Florida had to do was perform like normal on the beam and they would qualify for a trip to the National Championships. Except, they didn’t perform as normal; they exceeded expectations.

On beam, Skaggs’ score of 9.925 was awfully impressive, but it would eventually be thrown out because the other five scores by her teammates were identical jaw droppers - 9.950. The total score of the five identical marks came out to 49.750. That’s the highest team total for the beam in program history, and it’s also the second highest score for any apparatus in school history. It was also the best score of the night on any apparatus by any team.

Florida’s incredible performance helped them win the Auburn Regional Final wire-to-wire. Host school Auburn edged out Kentucky for the second and final spot of the night to join Michigan and Missouri in the NCAA Championships later this month.

