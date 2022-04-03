Hawthorne man arrested after injuring child with a belt

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne man is behind bars for abusing a child.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 41-year old Wallace Lee was arrested Friday after he was accused of hitting a child multiple times on the leg with a belt.

Lee is also accused of punching another child in the face.

Deputies report that lee was the boyfriend of the children’s mother for two years.

Lee is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a charge of child abuse.

