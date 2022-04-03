Advertisement

Hawthorne man arrested after injuring child with a belt

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hawthorne man is behind bars for abusing a child.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 41-year old Wallace Lee was arrested Friday after he was accused of hitting a child multiple times on the leg with a belt.

Lee is also accused of punching another child in the face.

Deputies report that lee was the boyfriend of the children’s mother for two years.

Lee is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a charge of child abuse.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County couple wanted by authorities after not relinquishing children

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
An archer man is in jail after officers say he hit multiple cars and attempted to flee the...
Archer man arrested on DUI charges after causing damage to vehicles and fleeing the scene
An archer man is in jail after officers say he hit multiple cars and attempted to flee the...
Archer man arrested on DUI charges after causing damage to vehicles and fleeing the scene
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil mourning the loss of Jacorie McCullough
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil mourning the loss of Jacorie McCullough
Friends and family mourn the loss of the their loved one who was shot and killed on March 25.
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil mourning the loss of Jacorie McCullough