Lake City’s new police chief was hosted at the American Legion Post 57′s quarterly breakfast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - While enjoying the complimentary breakfast, citizens engaged in a community forum and neighborhood discussion.

It’s meant to connect the community with the chief in a more casual setting which started 8 years ago with former chief Argatha Gilmore.

It’s the first time the event is back since the pandemic paused gatherings 2 years ago.

“This is a relaxed atmosphere, sitting down having breakfast and eating with us. People can just come up and talk to me, it doesn’t have to be while the event is going on. While I’m standing here, people are coming up and saying hi and at least getting to know me,” said Gerald Butler, Lake City Police Chief.

Lake City residents will have another chance to have “Coffee with a Cop” next month.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.