No. 16 Florida swept by No. 23 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) - With their Southeastern Conference series against No. 23 Georgia already in the books as a loss, No. 16 Florida simply had pride left to play for in the weekend finale, but even that carrot at the end of the bat didn’t manufacture a win.

The Gators (18-10) blew a four-run lead by surrendering eight runs to the Bulldogs (22-6) in the bottom of the 7th to close out their conference road trip by getting swept.

The contest started well for the orange and blue. Colby Halter leadoff the top of the 1st with a single to center, before being driven in from second on a Sterlin Thompson base hit to right field. However, that lead didn’t make it out of the frame.

Garrett Michlin took the hill for the Gators in the bottom of the first, but quickly allowed the squad from Athens to take the lead. Michlin allowed leadoff hitter Ben Anderson a free pass to first with a walk. Then, Anderson went to second on a Michlin wild pitch, followed by Cole Tate’s single that put runners on first and third. Another Michlin wild pitch brought Anderson in to tie the game, as Tate went to second.

Tate’s brother, Connor Tate, doubled to right field a couple batters later, scoring his brother to give Georgia a 2-1 lead after the first.

Florida trailed 2-1 until the top of the 5th, when Mac Guscette doubled to left field plating Kendrick Calilao and advancing Josh Rivera to third, which tied the game, 2-2.

The game broke open later in the inning, when Halter lofted a high fly ball out to right, but Chaney Rogers dropped the ball in fair territory, so that helped Rivera and Guscette come across to boost Florida in front, 4-2.

A couple batters later, Jud Fabian blasted a titanic, two-run home run over the left center field fence. His second of the series was his 12th of the season, and it was his only hit of the game in five at bats. The long ball gave all the momentum back to Florida, who led 6-2.

The Gators comfortable advantage didn’t last long, again. It only took until the bottom of the 7th for the Bulldogs to regain momentum and the lead. Georgia ripped off eight runs in the frame to catapult out to a 11-6 lead.

Connor Tate hit a ball to Rivera at short with the bases loaded and two outs, but instead of ending the inning with 6-3 lead, Rivera’s throw to first sailed over the outstretched glove of Calilou, which allowed a pair of runs to score to cut it to a 6-5 game.

Deric Fabian couldn’t handle a ground batter on the next batter, so the tying run scored, and then, Rivera had trouble fielding a deep ground in the hole between short and third, which gave Georgia a 7-6 lead. Their first lead since the bottom of the 1st.

Eventually, Garrett Blaylock hammered a three-run home run to push the Bulldogs lead to 10-6, before Fernando Gonzalez cranked a solo home run of his own. By the time the inning was over, the Gators were looking up at a five-run deficit.

Florida would close the gap to three, after B.T. Riopelle smashed a two-run homer, to make it an 11-8 game, but any hopes of a comeback died when Connor Tate blasted a three-run home run in the home-half of the inning.

Florida has now lost back-to-back SEC series after opening conference play with a win against Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.