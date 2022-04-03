No. 7 Florida blanks No. 17 Auburn in weekend finale to claim series

AUBURN, Al. (WCJB) - For the fourteenth consecutive time, Florida’s softball team claimed their Southeastern Conference series against Auburn.

Elizabeth Hightower (10-2) tossed a complete game shutout to lead the Gators (30-6) to victory in the final contest of their weekend set with the Tigers (29-6).

Hightower worked herself out of a jam in the bottom of the first to set the tone for the game. With runners on first and second and two outs, the crafty veteran made a leaping grab to snag a line drive out of the air that could’ve gone back up the middle for a base hit to end the frame. She threw seven full innings and only allowed three hits, while racking up five strikeouts.

Offensively, the fireworks didn’t start until the top of the 5th. Cheyenne Lindsey smacked a leadoff double to put herself in scoring position, before Katie Kistler slapped a flare into shallow right field to score Lindsey. Kistler’s third hit of the series gave the orange and blue a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 6th, the Gators would score the final two runs of the game. With the fleet-footed Skylar Wallace standing on second and Hannah Adams at first, Reagan Walsh delivered a clutch single to center field that brought in Wallace to push Florida’s advantage to 2-0.

A few batters later, the Tigers gave the Gators a free run, when Maddie Penta threw an uncharacteristic, wild pitch. Adams stepped on home plate to make it 3-0. She was the last of three different Gators to score a run.

Florida has now won three of four SEC series this spring, along with going two-for-two in conference road series.

Next up for the Gators: A midweek matchup with in-state rival Florida State. The two teams will square off on Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. in Gainesville.

