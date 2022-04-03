Advertisement

No. 7 Florida blanks No. 17 Auburn in weekend finale to claim series

Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower stands in the circle of the series finale between Florida...
Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower stands in the circle of the series finale between Florida and Auburn.(ESPN+)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Al. (WCJB) - For the fourteenth consecutive time, Florida’s softball team claimed their Southeastern Conference series against Auburn.

Elizabeth Hightower (10-2) tossed a complete game shutout to lead the Gators (30-6) to victory in the final contest of their weekend set with the Tigers (29-6).

Hightower worked herself out of a jam in the bottom of the first to set the tone for the game. With runners on first and second and two outs, the crafty veteran made a leaping grab to snag a line drive out of the air that could’ve gone back up the middle for a base hit to end the frame. She threw seven full innings and only allowed three hits, while racking up five strikeouts.

Offensively, the fireworks didn’t start until the top of the 5th. Cheyenne Lindsey smacked a leadoff double to put herself in scoring position, before Katie Kistler slapped a flare into shallow right field to score Lindsey. Kistler’s third hit of the series gave the orange and blue a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 6th, the Gators would score the final two runs of the game. With the fleet-footed Skylar Wallace standing on second and Hannah Adams at first, Reagan Walsh delivered a clutch single to center field that brought in Wallace to push Florida’s advantage to 2-0.

A few batters later, the Tigers gave the Gators a free run, when Maddie Penta threw an uncharacteristic, wild pitch. Adams stepped on home plate to make it 3-0. She was the last of three different Gators to score a run.

Florida has now won three of four SEC series this spring, along with going two-for-two in conference road series.

Next up for the Gators: A midweek matchup with in-state rival Florida State. The two teams will square off on Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. in Gainesville.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Skylar Wallace stands on second base during Florida's game against Auburn.
No. 7 Gator softball evens series with No. 17 Tigers
Florida Gators pitcher Garrett Michlin stands on the mound during Florida's game against Georgia.
No. 16 Florida swept by No. 23 Georgia
Florida's Trinity Thomas during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia,...
Gators gymnastics qualifies for NCAA Championships with record setting-performance
Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. pose for a picture with friends at their inaugural golf...
Former Gators turn out for inaugural Leonard George & Willie Jackson Sr. Endowment Golf Tournament