No. 7 Gator softball evens series with No. 17 Tigers

AUBURN, Al. (WCJB) - At the risk of losing their second straight Southeastern Conference series in-a-row, Tim Walton and the No. 7 Florida softball team were able to win a wild contest against No. 17 Auburn to force a rubber match on Sunday.

The Gators (29-6) collected 13 hits, including a trio of doubles, and held off a late Tigers (29-5) charge to prevail 7-6 in the middle contest.

Kendra Falby was one of four players for the orange and blue to have a multi-hit game. She went 2-3 with an rbi and scored three runs. Hannah Adams had the best day at the plate for the Gators. She went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, scored twice and also recorded one rbi.

Adams recorded her lone rbi on her first double of the game in the top of the 1st, when she plated Falby to make it 1-0. Adams would trot home on an Emily Wilkie single to right. It gave the Gators a 2-0 lead.

Florida enjoyed their tenuous advantage until the bottom of the 3rd, when Makayla Packer hammered a 2-run home run to tie the game, 2-2.

In the fourth inning, Falby broke the tie with a single to right that scored Sam Roe. After that, Florida tacked on three more runs, highlighted by back-to-back doubles by Skylar Wallace and Raegan Walsh. When the top of the 4th was over, the Gators were ahead 6-2.

They’d pad their lead with one final run in the 5th. Falby stole second and the throw ricocheted off her into left center, so she took off for third and eventually made it home safely to push the lead to 7-2.

Over the course of the 6th and 7th innings, Auburn was able to score 4 runs - 2 coming off a two-run home run by Nelia Peralta in the 6th to cut the Tigers deficit to 7-4. Followed by Packer slapping an rbi triple, with two outs in the bottom of the 7th to put the tying run 60 feet away.

Relief pitcher Natalie Lugo stood in the circle with runners on first and third with two outs, only needing one more out to secure the victory, and she induced a ground ball off the bat of Jessie Blaine to Charla Echols at third base who tossed it into the mit of Avery Goelz at first to claim victory.

The series now hangs on the final game of the weekend. Florida will face Auburn on Sunday at 2 p.m.

