Advertisement

No. 7 Gator softball evens series with No. 17 Tigers

Florida scored four runs in the 4th to prevail 7-6
Skylar Wallace stands on second base during Florida's game against Auburn.
Skylar Wallace stands on second base during Florida's game against Auburn.(SEC Network)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Al. (WCJB) - At the risk of losing their second straight Southeastern Conference series in-a-row, Tim Walton and the No. 7 Florida softball team were able to win a wild contest against No. 17 Auburn to force a rubber match on Sunday.

The Gators (29-6) collected 13 hits, including a trio of doubles, and held off a late Tigers (29-5) charge to prevail 7-6 in the middle contest.

Kendra Falby was one of four players for the orange and blue to have a multi-hit game. She went 2-3 with an rbi and scored three runs. Hannah Adams had the best day at the plate for the Gators. She went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, scored twice and also recorded one rbi.

Adams recorded her lone rbi on her first double of the game in the top of the 1st, when she plated Falby to make it 1-0. Adams would trot home on an Emily Wilkie single to right. It gave the Gators a 2-0 lead.

Florida enjoyed their tenuous advantage until the bottom of the 3rd, when Makayla Packer hammered a 2-run home run to tie the game, 2-2.

In the fourth inning, Falby broke the tie with a single to right that scored Sam Roe. After that, Florida tacked on three more runs, highlighted by back-to-back doubles by Skylar Wallace and Raegan Walsh. When the top of the 4th was over, the Gators were ahead 6-2.

They’d pad their lead with one final run in the 5th. Falby stole second and the throw ricocheted off her into left center, so she took off for third and eventually made it home safely to push the lead to 7-2.

Over the course of the 6th and 7th innings, Auburn was able to score 4 runs - 2 coming off a two-run home run by Nelia Peralta in the 6th to cut the Tigers deficit to 7-4. Followed by Packer slapping an rbi triple, with two outs in the bottom of the 7th to put the tying run 60 feet away.

Relief pitcher Natalie Lugo stood in the circle with runners on first and third with two outs, only needing one more out to secure the victory, and she induced a ground ball off the bat of Jessie Blaine to Charla Echols at third base who tossed it into the mit of Avery Goelz at first to claim victory.

The series now hangs on the final game of the weekend. Florida will face Auburn on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower stands in the circle of the series finale between Florida...
No. 7 Florida blanks No. 17 Auburn in weekend finale to claim series
Florida Gators pitcher Garrett Michlin stands on the mound during Florida's game against Georgia.
No. 16 Florida swept by No. 23 Georgia
Florida's Trinity Thomas during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Columbia,...
Gators gymnastics qualifies for NCAA Championships with record setting-performance
Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. pose for a picture with friends at their inaugural golf...
Former Gators turn out for inaugural Leonard George & Willie Jackson Sr. Endowment Golf Tournament