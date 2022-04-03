Nominations for Lyfehouse young leader’s award are open for submission

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nominations are now open for a Gainesville non-profit’s young leaders award.

Lyfehouse incorporated is a youth and family services program

Alachua County middle and high school students are eligible for their youth leadership award

Nominees should show characteristics of gratitude resilience and leadership.

