Nominations for Lyfehouse young leader’s award are open for submission
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nominations are now open for a Gainesville non-profit’s young leaders award.
Lyfehouse incorporated is a youth and family services program
Alachua County middle and high school students are eligible for their youth leadership award
Nominees should show characteristics of gratitude resilience and leadership.
