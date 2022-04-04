1,000 pinwheels planted at UF Health Shands to commemorate National Child Abuse Prevention month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and some local groups came together to plant 1,000 pinwheels in front of UF Health Shands.

The Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign calls on the community to help keep our children safe.

The Children’s Trust of Alachua County and the Alachua County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force teamed up to spread the message.

Hospital staff at Shands also made pinwheel bouquets that will be given out to kids throughout the hospital all month long.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala man wins $1M from a scratch-off lottery game

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.