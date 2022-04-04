Advertisement

1,000 pinwheels planted at UF Health Shands to commemorate National Child Abuse Prevention month

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and some local groups came together to plant 1,000 pinwheels in front of UF Health Shands.

The Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign calls on the community to help keep our children safe.  

The Children’s Trust of Alachua County and the Alachua County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force teamed up to spread the message.

Hospital staff at Shands also made pinwheel bouquets that will be given out to kids throughout the hospital all month long.

