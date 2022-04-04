The Bradford County Commission will hear plans for redistricting during their meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County commissioners are meeting to hear plans for redistricting.

The plan will be for the five-county commission districts.

The county attorney, William E. Sexton, will present and discuss the process and timeline for the redistricting.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

