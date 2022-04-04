Advertisement

The Bradford County Commission will hear plans for redistricting during their meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County commissioners are meeting to hear plans for redistricting.

The plan will be for the five-county commission districts.

The county attorney, William E. Sexton, will present and discuss the process and timeline for the redistricting.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB.

