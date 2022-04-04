Advertisement

BREAKING: Citra children found in Georgia

Marion County deputies said the boys were found in good health and now in the custody of DCF.
By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The search is over for three young children from Citra who were missing through the weekend. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they were safely found in Dooly County, Georgia.

The search for 2-year old Titus, 1-year-old Connor, and 1-month-old Kelton LaDuke began on Friday after sheriff’s deputies and Department of Children and Families (DCF) employees went to a home in northern Marion County with a court order to take custody of the three boys.

According to a press release from MCSO, 29-year old Jarod LaDuke and 27-year old Ashley Winningham were avoiding DCF staff who were trying to conduct a well-being check on the children. They believed the children’s safety was at risk.

LaDuke was previously arrested in Dec. 2021 for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, which he “knew/should have known victim [was] pregnant,” according to jail records.

While TV20 was filming in the neighborhood in Citra, a woman (who did not want to be identified), questioned why our reporter was there. She said she was on the phone with the homeowner of the residence deputies and DCF staff responded to during the investigation, who said the LaDuke family didn’t live there.

Dogs on the property sniffed our camera equipment while we spoke with the unidentified woman in the road. The woman took pictures of the TV20 vehicle and our reporter. She finally told TV20 the children hadn’t lived at the home in “a couple of months.”

“It was just an address they had listed. This was the only address they had listed,” she said. “They came by, they weren’t here. They haven’t been here since.”

Another resident in the neighborhood was more welcoming. Rita Bennette said she hoped the children were found soon.

“I’m really concerned about the three children that are missing and my prayer is that they are found,” said Bennette.

At 4:48 p.m., those prayers were answered. MCSO officials said the boys were found in Dooly County, Georgia, with the help of an alert through the National Crime Information Center.

Maj. Randy Lamberth with the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said the family was found during a traffic stop. Winningham was driving with LaDuke and the boys in the vehicle. Lamberth said the parents are not under arrest at this time, but Winningham was given a traffic citation.

Marion County deputies said the boys were found in good health and are now in the custody of DCF.

