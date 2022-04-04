Community members of Levy County are coming together after a school bus accident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Days after a semi-truck collided with a Levy County school bus, the owner of Sunshine Dreams Art Center in Inglis is doing her part to give back. She said her instincts immediately told her she had to do something.

“I just knew I could raise money doing this, I’ve been doing it for 11 years,” said Dawn Gurtner, owner of Sunshine Dreams Art Center.

She held a face painting and henna tattoo fundraiser outside of her art center, where 100% of the proceeds will go to the Yankeetown School to distribute to the affected families.

Five students were injured in the wreck and two are in serious condition. One of them was Gurtner’s former students.

That student was 10-year-old Emma, who was life flighted to UF Shands Hospital in an indued coma on Wednesday. The owner of the art center say things are finally starting to look up since Emma came out of that coma on Thursday.

Children and their parents came out to show their support today and some came by just to donate.

One father who donated said his daughter went to Yankeetown school, so he didn’t hesitate to help. “It actually shook me just the fact that it’s so close to home and it could have been my daughter,” said Kennett Cowan

After a couple of dark days, Gurtner’s goal was to bring to color and light back to the community. “I don’t wanna see any kids hurting you know, that’s tough, I love kids,” Gurtner said.

For those who couldn’t make it to today’s fundraiser, but still want to donate, Yankeetown school will be accepting donations with checks written to the PTO and “school bus accident” written in the memo section.

