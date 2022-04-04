Advertisement

Gator lacrosse team downs Cincinnati to begin AAC play

Nine different Gators score as Florida makes it six straight wins
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, March 16
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, March 16(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although their visit to Cincinnati was delayed one day by travel complications, the No. 10 Florida lacrosse team made their most of their trip, scoring a 19-12 win over the Bearcats in Monday afternoon’s AAC conference opener. Florida (8-4 overall, 1-0 AAC) extended its winning streak to six.

Danielle Pavinelli scored four goals and dished out a career-high five assists to lead the Gator offense, while Emma Lopinto found the back of the net five times and added two assists. Maggi Hall scored a hat trick for the fifth time this season. At the other end, Sarah Reznick made seven saves on a .412 save percentage. Cincinnati fell to 6-7 overall.

Florida returns home to face AAC rival Old Dominion Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Spring scrimmage approaching
Gator spring practice nearing its close
Union County H.S., Tuesday
Union County prevails in 1 vs. 2 showdown over Dixie County, 3-1
Tigers win 1-verus-2 battle in softball
Gators bash Rattlers, 13-3
Florida Ballpark, Tuesday
Gator baseball team blows out Florida A&M, 13-3