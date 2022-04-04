Gator lacrosse team downs Cincinnati to begin AAC play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although their visit to Cincinnati was delayed one day by travel complications, the No. 10 Florida lacrosse team made their most of their trip, scoring a 19-12 win over the Bearcats in Monday afternoon’s AAC conference opener. Florida (8-4 overall, 1-0 AAC) extended its winning streak to six.

Danielle Pavinelli scored four goals and dished out a career-high five assists to lead the Gator offense, while Emma Lopinto found the back of the net five times and added two assists. Maggi Hall scored a hat trick for the fifth time this season. At the other end, Sarah Reznick made seven saves on a .412 save percentage. Cincinnati fell to 6-7 overall.

Florida returns home to face AAC rival Old Dominion Saturday at noon.

