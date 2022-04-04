GPD Officer remembered 15 years after he was killed in the line of duty

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 15 years since a Gainesville police officer died after being hit by a drunk driver.

45-year old Lieutenant Corey Dahlem passed away on this day in 2007 after being hit while on foot patrol during a basketball national championship celebration.

A drunk driver struck him on West University Avenue.

He was a 22 year veteran of the police department.

Northwest 17th street between West University and Eighth avenue is named in his honor.

