GPD Officer remembered 15 years after he was killed in the line of duty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been 15 years since a Gainesville police officer died after being hit by a drunk driver.
45-year old Lieutenant Corey Dahlem passed away on this day in 2007 after being hit while on foot patrol during a basketball national championship celebration.
A drunk driver struck him on West University Avenue.
He was a 22 year veteran of the police department.
Northwest 17th street between West University and Eighth avenue is named in his honor.
