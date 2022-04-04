New Chief Operating Officer appointed to Ocala hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Ocala Hospital has a new chief operating officer.

The hospital is appointing Isaiah Zirkle to the role.

Zirkle comes from HCA’s location in West Hills, California where he served in the same position.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala man wins $1M from a scratch-off lottery game

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.