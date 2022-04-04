North Central Florida communities are celebrating National Library Week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Librarians and media specialists are inviting you to take part in National Library Week across North Central Florida.

The week-long celebration gives you a chance to interact with library workers.

Littlewood Elementary Media Specialist Kelly Moore and staff are hosting a poetry contest to promote learning in an engaging way for students.

Moore says Littlewood Elementary emphasizes the importance of family outreach and is “dedicated to inviting the public and parents, and we want you to know we’re here. We want you to know what we’re doing. We want you to come visit us, read with your kids, and we want to be apart of your children’s lives.”

Starting this week, the Alachua County Library District will be launching new programs. You can view those here.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala man arrested for leaving the scene after hitting and killing a mini-bike rider

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.