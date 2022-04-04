Ocala man arrested for leaving the scene after hitting and killing a mini-bike rider

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Justin McCullough of Ocala, is behind bars for plowing head-on into an oncoming mini-bike, killing the driver, and leaving the scene of the crash.

McCullough, 34, is charged with three counts of hit and run and leaving the scene of a crash.

His bond is set at $7500.

Troopers say he was heading west on Northeast 42nd Street around 6:40 a.m. in a Dodge SUV.

A bike traveling east in the westbound lane collided with the truck killing the 27-year-old rider before McCullough left the scene.

