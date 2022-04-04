Ocala man wins $1M from a scratch-off lottery game

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is several hundred grand richer after winning a scratch-off game.

Guadalupe Rodriguez bought the Cash-Word Game at Quick King Food Store on SE Highway 200.

He won the $1,000,000 prize but ultimately chose to take the smaller lump-sum payout of $780,000.

