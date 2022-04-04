Polls open tomorrow morning for Chiefland city election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Polls open bright and early tomorrow in Chiefland for the city’s general election.

The only seat up for grabs is the Group 4 seat on the city commission, which Lance Hayes and Tim West are both running for.

Hayes currently holds the seat and is running for re-election.

He said he spearheaded an initiative to redo street lights throughout the city. He said while he’s proud of what he’s accomplished, he’s not finished just yet.

“We were able to get that done actually within three days. Right now I’m currently working on speed bumps in different neighborhoods,” said Hayes.

Hayes, who has been a pastor for more than 25 years in Chiefland, said he would like to build a community youth center for students if re-elected.

“We see a lot of kids when they get out of school we see them just riding their bicycles, playing around, nobody’s doing homework or that type of thing. If you ask them, do you have any homework to do? I did it as school already,” he said.

He hopes to bring tutoring services to students through the community center.

His opponent, Tim West is using his experience as the park manager of Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS RV Park, to run for this seat.

“I’d like to encourage some more small growth and expand on our tax base instead of excessively increasing taxes,” said West.

He said one thing he wants to focus on is bringing a trash service to Chiefland.

“We appreciate Waste Pro and what they do for the community. I think that the city could benefit from having our own trash service. If nothing else we could get the price down for our guests,” said West.

He said he also plans to focus on the housing shortage that’s prevalent in the community right now.

Residents can only vote at city hall.

The polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.