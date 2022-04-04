Advertisement

Report: Florida guard Tyree Appleby to seek transfer

Appleby will have his graduate year of eligibility remaining
Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) goes for the basket past Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) during...
Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) goes for the basket past Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The speculation about Tyree Appleby’s basketball future has apparently come to an end. Appleby, the Gators’ starting point guard this past season, will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports from On3 Sports and 247 Sports.

Appleby averaged 10.9 points and led the team with 3.6 assists per game in 2021-22 and made 36.4 percent of his shots. He did, however, demonstrate a knack for knocking down big shots, including a career-high 26 points in Florida’s upset of then-No. 2 Auburn, and a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift Florida over Ohio State. He also committed an average of 2.55 turnovers a contest.

Appleby, who transferred to Florida for the 2019-20 season from Cleveland State, will have his graduate year of eligibility remaining. With forward Anthony Duruji having declared for the NBA draft, new Gator coach Todd Golden certainly has a busy off-season ahead of him in terms of roster re-structuring.

