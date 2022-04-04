Report: Florida guard Tyree Appleby to seek transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The speculation about Tyree Appleby’s basketball future has apparently come to an end. Appleby, the Gators’ starting point guard this past season, will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports from On3 Sports and 247 Sports.

Appleby averaged 10.9 points and led the team with 3.6 assists per game in 2021-22 and made 36.4 percent of his shots. He did, however, demonstrate a knack for knocking down big shots, including a career-high 26 points in Florida’s upset of then-No. 2 Auburn, and a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift Florida over Ohio State. He also committed an average of 2.55 turnovers a contest.

Appleby, who transferred to Florida for the 2019-20 season from Cleveland State, will have his graduate year of eligibility remaining. With forward Anthony Duruji having declared for the NBA draft, new Gator coach Todd Golden certainly has a busy off-season ahead of him in terms of roster re-structuring.

