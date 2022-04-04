Russell Report: Good time to be a College basketball fan or MLB fan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a good time to be a fan of college basketball or major league baseball, but gator baseball fans? not so much.

WRUF’s Steve Russell tells us why in this week’s Russell Report.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.