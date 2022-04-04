Summerfield Walmart shopper detained by officers after threatening people with a knife and brick

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Brandy McGowan is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she went into the Walmart in Summerfield and threatened people with a knife and brick on Wednesday, March 30.

When deputies confronted her, she refused to drop the knife resulting in deputies needing to tase her.

It was later discovered that she took four grams of meth before the incident.

