The University of Florida appoints two new doctors to oversee veterinary hospitals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine is appointing doctors Michael Mison and Chris Sanchez to Associate Dean positions.

Both will oversee clinical services at the UF Veterinary Hospitals.

Mison graduated from the UF vet college in 1998 and returned to teach at the school last year.

Sanchez graduated in 1995 and later got her Ph.D. from UF.

She’s worked for the university ever since.

