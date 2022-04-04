The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members discuss their open city manager position on Monday but also finalize a pedestrian ordinance.

It’s the final reading for the pedestrians in the roadway ordinance.

It bans pedestrians from interacting with drivers on roadways and vice versa

The penalty for first-time violators is a fine of $100.

Council members meet at 6:00 p.m.

Chiefland voters decide who will be the group four city commissioner on Tuesday.’

Group two candidate Lewrissa Johns faces no opponent.

Group four incumbent Lance Hayes is challenged by Tim West.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Chiefland City Hall.

The University of Florida Lastinger Center for Learning celebrates 20 years of education innovation on Thursday evening.

The center opened in 2002 to research and innovate education across the country.

The gala is at the Hilton UF Conference Center at 6:00 p.m.

The Swag Family Resource Health and Wellness Fair returns to Gainesville Thursday afternoon.

Hosted at the center in the Linton Oaks neighborhood, the event is meant to offer resources about mental health and childhood development.

The first 75 people who show up leave with some free produce.

