22 men arrested in undercover sex sting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 22 men are facing charges for sex crimes, including the son of an Ocala city council member.

Over the course of six days, undercover deputies from Marion County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies posed as teenagers online.

19 men traveled to locations around the county thinking they were meeting a child between the ages of 12 and 16 for sex.

Three more men were arrested on warrants for sending sexual images to people they thought were children.

