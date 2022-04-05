Belleview teen dead after being taken to hospital for gunshot
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview police say several minors are in custody after a deadly shooting.
Officers say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed.
They say it happened on SE 52nd Court.
The boy was taken to HCA Ocala where he later died.
Officers say a second child was taken to the hospital for a panic attack as well.
Charges are pending against the suspects.
