Belleview teen dead after being taken to hospital for gunshot

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview police say several minors are in custody after a deadly shooting.

Officers say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed.

They say it happened on SE 52nd Court.

The boy was taken to HCA Ocala where he later died.

Officers say a second child was taken to the hospital for a panic attack as well.

Charges are pending against the suspects.

