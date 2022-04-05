Advertisement

Belleview teen dead after being taken to hospital for gunshot

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview police say several minors are in custody after a deadly shooting.

Officers say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed.

They say it happened on SE 52nd Court.

The boy was taken to HCA Ocala where he later died.

Officers say a second child was taken to the hospital for a panic attack as well.

Charges are pending against the suspects.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

