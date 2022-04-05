The Dunnellon Historic Train Depot is hosting BoomTown Days

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Dunnellon Historical Society’s BoomTown Days starts with their kick off dinner

There will be a variety of food including fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.

There will also be a Dunnellon game show you can enjoy while you eat.

TRENDING STORY: Political leaders respond to the FDLE investigation into the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office

Happy hour starts at 5:30 with dinner following at 6 p.m.

The kick-off dinner will be at the Dunnellon Historic Train Depot and seating is limited.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.