The Dunnellon Historic Train Depot is hosting BoomTown Days
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Dunnellon Historical Society’s BoomTown Days starts with their kick off dinner
There will be a variety of food including fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.
There will also be a Dunnellon game show you can enjoy while you eat.
Happy hour starts at 5:30 with dinner following at 6 p.m.
The kick-off dinner will be at the Dunnellon Historic Train Depot and seating is limited.
