Four Alachua County Public School students qualify for nationwide math competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four Alachua County Public School students are among the top performers in a nationwide math competition.

Only 11 students in the whole state are considered qualifiers in the US Math Olympiad Competition.

Eastside High School senior Atharva Pathak is on the list as well as Buchholz High School students Jake Frazer, Samuel Kim and Andrew Xing.

