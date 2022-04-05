Advertisement

Higher risk of heart issues found after COVID compared to 2nd vaccine dose, CDC reports

A recent report looked into the increased risk for cardiac complications after SARS-CoV-2...
A recent report looked into the increased risk for cardiac complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection and mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations.(Science Photo Library via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Researchers continue to look into life after COVID when it comes to heart issues following infection and recovery.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a report on the increased risk for cardiac complications after SARS-CoV-2 infection and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

The report focuses on the ongoing risks and adverse health outcomes after a patient has gotten COVID. Findings also touched on the potential risk of heart issues after receiving an mRNA vaccine for the virus from Pfizer and Moderna.

According to the report, cardiac complications, “particularly myocarditis and pericarditis,” have been tied to the coronavirus and mRNA COVID vaccination.

However, findings from 40 health care systems that participated in the report from January 2021 to January 2022 showed that the risk for cardiac complications was significantly higher after the SARS-CoV-2 infection than after an mRNA COVID vaccination.

The report also states that male patients 12-17 years old had the highest risk of developing cardiac conditions after vaccination and infection:

“The incidence of cardiac outcomes after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was highest for males aged 12–17 years after the second vaccine dose. However, within this demographic group, the risk for cardiac outcomes was 1.8–5.6 times as high after SARS-CoV-2 infection than after the second vaccine dose.”

According to the report, studies from Israel and the United Kingdom have found a higher risk for myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection than after an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

Therefore, the CDC noted that the findings support the continued use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines among all eligible persons.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son
Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Woman facing animal neglect charges after emaciated dog found in crate in apartment
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Emily Wales, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, speaks to a group of...
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas