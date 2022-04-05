Hometown Hero: Sherry Houston makes Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida feel like a home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald of House of North Central Florida provides a house for families with a child undergoing treatment at UF Health Shands. Executive Director Sherry Houston makes it her mission to make the house feel like a home.

Whether you’ve known her for several years or for a few minutes, you can’t help but understand Houston lives and breathes everything Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“Everyone needs an advocate and when I was brought to the house eight years ago I found my calling,” said Houston “There is this excitement everyday when I jump out of bed.”

While countless families have been in and out of the house over the years, Houston has never dulled, what many would call, her ‘dazzling’ spirit.

“You welcome someone from so far away and make them feel special,” Houston said.

Her devotion for the organization persists outside of the walls of the house as she carries a spark to ignite fundraising and annual events.

Debby Kinman-Ford has worked closely with Houston over the years. She said she’s watched her share her passion with any and everyone from telling families stories to expanding the organization’s mission.

“She has truly made this a community organization,” said Kinman-Ford. “It makes them realize the impact they’re having and they become part of the RMH world too and that just makes our community, bigger and stronger and more generous.”

From making a house feel like a home to treating a job feel as a life purpose... there is no shortage of compassion and kindness.

“If I had any Sherry-isms it would definitely be dazzling, it would be special, it would be love,” Sherry added.

