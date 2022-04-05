The Marion County Commission is voting on a recovery contract for storm debris from the March 12th tornado

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission is meeting.

They will vote on a recovery contract for the storm debris.

The Office of the County Engineer is requesting a purchase order approval to remove vegetative storm debris only.

They are asking for no more than $100,000 for Miller Pipeline LLC to clean up downed trees.

Their meeting starts at 9 a.m.

