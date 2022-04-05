The Marion County Commission is voting on a recovery contract for storm debris from the March 12th tornado
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission is meeting.
They will vote on a recovery contract for the storm debris.
The Office of the County Engineer is requesting a purchase order approval to remove vegetative storm debris only.
They are asking for no more than $100,000 for Miller Pipeline LLC to clean up downed trees.
Their meeting starts at 9 a.m.
