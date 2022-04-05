Marion Senior Services surprises elderly woman with a new wheelchair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Senior Services surprised a patient of Ocala Fire Rescue’s Community Paramedicine Program with a special donation.

Marion County Senior Services and Wheels of Faith Florida gave the 97-year-old Ocala woman a brand-new motorized wheelchair.

The organization took six months to assemble the wheelchair. The woman hopes to find new freedoms with her set of wheels.

“I’m getting so old now that you get a little more afraid as you get older if you fall once,” said Edith Shull, “but everyone has been good to me, so I want to thank everybody.”

Shull has since graduated from the Community Paramedicine Program, but the captain says Ocala Fire Rescue continues to show support to patients beyond the program.

TRENDING STORY: Four Alachua County Public School students qualify for nationwide math competition

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.