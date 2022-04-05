Newberry city leaders discuss new utility metering system

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry city officials are inviting residents to learn about the city’s new upgrades to electric and water meters.

On Saturday, April 9th city leaders will talk about what residents can expect with the new system.

It’s called A.M.I. or Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

Two discussions are taking place at the Mentholee Norfleet Municipal Building.

The first is at 10:00am and the next will happen at noon.

