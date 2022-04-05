Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Magic Lantern

This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows an antique that was a popular item for entertainment.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows an antique that was a popular item for entertainment, a magic lantern.

Invented by a dutch scientist in the 1600′s the magic lantern was able to display visuals off a wall using light and picture slides. This model Art displays is an electric lantern where the originals were fueled by a candle.

Originally the lantern was used by entertainers to entertain small audiences, with the advent of electricity, creators were able to display visuals on a bigger screen which allowed them to entertain more people at a time.

