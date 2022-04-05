Ocala car thief behind bars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused car thief is now behind bars in Ocala.

Police say the suspect is facing at least nine charges related to auto theft.

21-year-old Marcus Collins was trying to steal a car from the Carlton Arms Apartments on Southwest 20th Street on Monday. The car owner heard it start up and ran out to see Collins in the driver’s seat.

Collins tried running away but the owner caught him and waited for the police.

They say he’s potentially tied to crimes at Paddock Place, Grand Reserve, and The Estates at Heathbrook.

