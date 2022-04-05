Advertisement

Political leaders respond to the FDLE investigation into the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office

Political leaders respond to the FDLE investigation into the Supervisor of Elections office
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office did not properly inform inmates on their eligibility to vote.

Ten inmates in the Alachua County jail face charges for illegally registering or voting in the 2020 election.

Investigators say, it is ultimately up to the voter to know whether they are eligible to vote. But after multiple inmate interviews, they concluded that inmates “were either told or believed they were able to legally register and/or vote” by former Director of Outreach, TJ Pyche.

“What we don’t want to have is a legitimate, lawful vote cancelled out by a illegitimate, illegal vote” Ed Braddy, Alachua County GOP Chairman.

Braddy said voter integrity laws need to be strengthened.

“It points to the narrative we heard after 2020, that everything went fine. Any type of concern over any irregularity was some wild conspiracy. It proves that that narrative is false. There were problems in Alachua County and there have been problems discovered in counties around the state” said Braddy.

Democratic party counterpart J Maggio blames prosecutors and Governor Ron Desantis for “bringing these charges against people who honestly thought they were eligible to vote.”

The governors office commented “Our office is aware of these reports. Generally speaking, this would be an example of the type of alleged activity that the office of election crimes and security has been proposed to address”

“It sounds like the problem has been identified, and as long as all the effective parties take it seriously and show that they are taking steps to correct it. Then we can have confidence gong into the election” said Braddy.

TV20 did reach out to the Supervisor of Elections office as well as the Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton, for comment.

We waited for her for two hours but she never showed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

Paige’s Kitchen: Apples on Horseback
Paige’s Kitchen: Apples on Horseback
Paige’s Kitchen: Apples on Horseback
Paige’s Kitchen: Apples on Horseback
Daniel Zack Farmer
“Justice is going to be served in this”: Family mourns pedestrian fatality; driver gets another DUI charge
Daniel Zack Farmer
“Justice is going to be served in this": Family mourns pedestrian fatality; driver gets another DUI charge
New video of weekend shooting in Belleview
New video of weekend shooting in Belleview