Political leaders respond to the FDLE investigation into the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office did not properly inform inmates on their eligibility to vote.

Ten inmates in the Alachua County jail face charges for illegally registering or voting in the 2020 election.

Investigators say, it is ultimately up to the voter to know whether they are eligible to vote. But after multiple inmate interviews, they concluded that inmates “were either told or believed they were able to legally register and/or vote” by former Director of Outreach, TJ Pyche.

“What we don’t want to have is a legitimate, lawful vote cancelled out by a illegitimate, illegal vote” Ed Braddy, Alachua County GOP Chairman.

Braddy said voter integrity laws need to be strengthened.

“It points to the narrative we heard after 2020, that everything went fine. Any type of concern over any irregularity was some wild conspiracy. It proves that that narrative is false. There were problems in Alachua County and there have been problems discovered in counties around the state” said Braddy.

Democratic party counterpart J Maggio blames prosecutors and Governor Ron Desantis for “bringing these charges against people who honestly thought they were eligible to vote.”

The governors office commented “Our office is aware of these reports. Generally speaking, this would be an example of the type of alleged activity that the office of election crimes and security has been proposed to address”

“It sounds like the problem has been identified, and as long as all the effective parties take it seriously and show that they are taking steps to correct it. Then we can have confidence gong into the election” said Braddy.

TV20 did reach out to the Supervisor of Elections office as well as the Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton, for comment.

We waited for her for two hours but she never showed.

