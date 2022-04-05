Tech Tuesday: Medical Compliance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you’d imagine, it can be a headache for medical tech companies to navigate a maze of state and federal rules and regulations.

In this week’s edition of Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us about a company trying to take some of the pain out of the process.

RELATED STORY: Tech Tuesday: Artificial Intelligence

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.