UF Faculty Union urges students to abstain from filling out the state’s ‘Viewpoint Diversity Survey’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Faculty Union is urging students not to participate in a new state survey.

A new state law requires universities to survey students and employees on their political views.

Paul Ortiz, president of the UF Faculty Union, tells TV20 the survey is a “joke” and that it’s politically motivated.

One question on the survey asks students whether or not they feel their campus “provides an environment for free expression of ideas, opinions, and beliefs.”

Another asks students to evaluate whether their professors are generally more conservative, liberal, other, or don’t know.

