UF is hosting a panel of faculty and staff to discuss how to utilize AI and African American history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel of faculty and staff are coming together to discuss how to utilize A.I. and African American history.

Their hope is to expand the curriculum in K through 12 and scholars, create lesson plans honoring African American language, and the implementation of A.I. normalizing linguistic variations.

This event will go from 4 to 5 p.m. at UF.

