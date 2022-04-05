UF is hosting a panel of faculty and staff to discuss how to utilize AI and African American history
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel of faculty and staff are coming together to discuss how to utilize A.I. and African American history.
Their hope is to expand the curriculum in K through 12 and scholars, create lesson plans honoring African American language, and the implementation of A.I. normalizing linguistic variations.
This event will go from 4 to 5 p.m. at UF.
