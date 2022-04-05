Advertisement

Union County outlasts Oak Hall in extra innings, 8-7

Cohen’s game-tying hit sets the stage for eighth inning walk-off
Eagles squander 7th inning lead in loss
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -Down to their last out, the Union County baseball team rallied to tie visiting Oak Hall in the bottom of the seventh inning and then win the game in the eighth, 8-7 on Monday night in Lake Butler. The Fightin’ Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A by Maxpreps, improve to 7-6 overall. The Eagles drop to 5-2.

It was a see-saw affair that featured eight combined runs in the first inning. Union County led, 5-3 after one and still led, 6-4 entering the fourth.

Oak Hall produced a three-run rally, highlighted by Jack Kuzmicki’s two-run single to tie the game, 6-6. Oak Hall went on to lead, 7-6 and held it until the bottom of the seventh.

With the Fightin’ Tigers down one run with two outs in the seventh, Jay Cohen lined an RBI single to knot the game, 7-7. Union County won in the bottom of the eighth when Quinten Rawls raced home from third on a pitch that got away.

Union County travels to Dixie County on Thursday. Oak Hall returns to action Wednesday at home versus St. Francis.

