The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections responded to FDLE investigation and McGraw case

By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:04 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge ruled against former Alachua County School Board member, Diyonne McGraw, in her lawsuit against Governor Desantis, after removing her from office for not living in the proper district.

In August, under oath, Mcgraw explained an employee of the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office gave her wrong information about her district.

Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton, said the situation with McGraw is unfortunate, but it is ultimately the candidates responsibility to know the district they live in.

Barton said her office has now added additional information in the candidates packet.

“We have put some measures in place to assist the candidates moving forward. Listing places where they can check, where they can verify exactly what district they live in. In the past we always try to assist them as much as we can” said Barton.

As for the FDLE investigation, Barton does not agree with everything in the report.

She said it is up to the Florida Division of Elections to identify voters who are convicted felons, and don’t have their rights restored.

That is despite the fact her employee registered ten inmates, who were later charged with violating election law.

“We are required to register anyone that fills out a voter registration application. Whether they are flagged with the Department of State, that is what they’re charged to do. To send that information to me and we follow that process, for those voters to have due process” said Barton.

She said her office will now work with the clerk of court to get the lists of convicted felons that go to the Department of State.

An official with the Florida Department of State, which includes the division of elections, said they are not investigating the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office.

