Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating after an adult male was shot at the Wawa gas station on East University Avenue.

Officers said the victim died as a result of their injuries. They are working to identify possible additional victims.

The Public Information Officer for GPD, Graham Glover, said someone checked into UF Health Shands around the time of the incident. He adds that they are working to figure out that persons condition and possible connection to the incident.

“This is just another unfortunate shooting that has occurred here in our beloved city of Gainesville, very sorry to report we have a deceased individual at the Wawa,” said Glover.

It happened at 9:40 p.m. Officers say they are following up on leads. Anyone with any information is asked to contact law enforcement.

“We wanna hear from you,” Glover said. “Any small detail you may have as small and as insignificant as you think it may be, it can really go a long way in helping our detectives bring this incident to justice.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.

