BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers have arrested 21-year-old Zamonte Hartsfield in connection to Tuesday nights deadly shooting at the Wawa on E University Ave.

Hartsfield is charged with with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Detectives said it was a drug deal gone bad.

During questioning, Hartsfield admitted he was the gunman.

According to officers, they are still investigating and believe there could be more people involved.

The name of the person shot and killed is not yet being released

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station

