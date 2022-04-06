BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers have arrested 21-year-old Zamonte Hartsfield in connection to Tuesday nights deadly shooting at the Wawa on E University Ave.

Hartsfield is charged with with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Detectives said it was a drug deal gone bad.

During questioning, Hartsfield admitted he was the gunman.

According to officers, they are still investigating and believe there could be more people involved.

The name of the person shot and killed is not yet being released

