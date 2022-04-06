Columbia County Report: Help is on the way in search for Lake City City Manager, LCPD prepares for youth employment program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been about nine months since the Lake City City Council fired their city manager, and now they’re getting some extra help for their search.

“So now we’re going to, what they call the range riders, who are retired city and county managers,” said Stephen Witt, Mayor of Lake City.

Those people are with the International City County Management Association, the organization coming to find a city manager.

“They have experience so they have a lot of retired people that are willing to help so they can come in and assist with actually finding an interim manager and also finding qualified people to apply,” said Witt.

This all started last June when the council fired former City Manager Joe Helfenberger.

Three people have served in the role on an interim basis, but the latest, Paul Dyal, resigned last week.

The city council will have a special meeting with a leader from the organization on Monday night.

Lake City police are getting ready for their third summer of a youth employment program.

“So this is geared toward providing them a positive memory, influence, relationship with police officers that’s a little bit more than just a daily event,” said Ashley Hardison, LCPD Community Relations Coordinator.

Aside from aiming to build positive relationships with law enforcement, the program is also meant to get high school aged students into the workforce.

“The community loves this program. They love the opportunity that it gives students because we’re not actually putting them in jobs that are easy for 16 year olds to get,” she said.

Teens can work in the police department, county offices, and small businesses.

“We’ve had students graduate from high school and go off into the military. Some, probably about 5 or 6 in total have been offered jobs from their summer employment.”

The program can take 45 students, but Hardison said she would love to see it grow in the future.

