The DEO’s internet speed test is assessing broadband availability in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in NCFL counties are asking for residents to give input on their internet access, or lack thereof.

The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is offering an internet speed test that helps users identify their internet speed what areas of North Central Florida need internet access.

As each user takes the test, the department’s “broadband availability map” continuously displays internet speeds in each location.

Levy County’s Procurement Director Ali Tretheway says having nearly 2,000 survey participants in her county is key to receiving internet resources and that the survey’s info will allow Levy County to “access a ton of grant funding designated to bring broadband to the areas in our community that really, really need it.”

Tretheway notes the test protects your identity.

The survey results must be developed by June 30th.

Click here to take take the survey and view the availability map.

