Advertisement

The family of a Sante Fe student who died in a fiery crash is asking for a jury trial

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of a Sante Fe student who died in a fiery crash is asking for a jury trial.

In 2019 the driver of a gas tanker truck heading south on Northwest 43rd Street in Gainesville missed the gas station and made an illegal u-turn. 

Court documents show at the same time a small car driven by 20-year-old Lucca Roch-Hernandez collided with the truck and ended up underneath it.  

The truck driver escaped unharmed but the 20-year-old was trapped in the car when the tanker burst into flames.

The family is suing Eagle Transport and the truck driver.  They’re asking for funeral and medical expenses along with mental pain and suffering. 

The next case hearing will be on April 20th. 

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
church
A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
Wallace Lee Junior got into a car at the Wawa on East University Avenue Wednesday night to buy...
NEW DETAILS: Wawa deadly shooting suspect arrested
Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival
Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival
An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles
An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles