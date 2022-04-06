To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of a Sante Fe student who died in a fiery crash is asking for a jury trial.

In 2019 the driver of a gas tanker truck heading south on Northwest 43rd Street in Gainesville missed the gas station and made an illegal u-turn.

Court documents show at the same time a small car driven by 20-year-old Lucca Roch-Hernandez collided with the truck and ended up underneath it.

The truck driver escaped unharmed but the 20-year-old was trapped in the car when the tanker burst into flames.

The family is suing Eagle Transport and the truck driver. They’re asking for funeral and medical expenses along with mental pain and suffering.

The next case hearing will be on April 20th.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.