Gator baseball team blows out Florida A&M, 13-3

Victory a confidence boost for UF with Arkansas on deck
4th inning homers carry Gators
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a humbling series at Georgia that resulted in Florida getting swept and falling out of the Top 25, the Gators returned home and re-discovered their mojo. Florida hammered Florida A&M for the second time this season on Tuesday, prevailing 13-3 to match a 17-0 victory over the Rattlers earlier this season.

Deric Fabian, Jud Fabian, and BT Riopelle all homered in the fourth inning alone as Florida put up six runs in the frame to lead, 11-0. Jud’s blast was his team-leading 13th homer of the season. He and Wyatt Langford each went 3-for-4, while Riopelle drove in four runs, including his seventh homer of the season. And Sterlin Thompson extended his team-leading hitting streak to 10 games.

Nick Pogue started on the mound for the Gators, did not allow a base runner in three innings of work, and struck out three batters. The Gators utilized six pitchers in the game.

Florida improves to 19-10 overall, and 28-1 all-time against Florida A&M. The Gators remain at home to face No. 2 Arkansas Thursday through Saturday.

